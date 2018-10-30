Cal State Bakersfield is getting a three-year grant of nearly $300,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to address sexual violence on campus.
The grant, one of 57 to be handed out throughout the nation, will fund a full-time prevention education coordinator position who will develop a peer education program in which students will be able to train other students about sexual assault, domestic violence and similar issues.
“We think students learn better from their peers and one another than someone outside their age group,” said Claudia Catota, special assistant to the president. “We hope that with this new coordinator, we will get a sense of what mode of delivering information that students prefer and can hone in on what the best practices are to reach our student population.”
The grant comes as a new security report released earlier this year showed that four rapes at the university were reported last year, the first rape cases the university has reported since 2013, when there was one case reported.
Catota said a coordinator is expected to be hired early next year once the the university receives the funding.
Four Bakersfield College students participated in the Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement (MESA) Student Leadership Conference earlier this month.
The MESA conference handpicks engineering and computer science students from across the state to learn from industry professionals with the hopes of developing the next generation of leaders in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
MESA is a program that helps students learn more about STEM careers.
Cal State Bakersfield and Techstar will be holding a Bakersfield Entrepreneurs Startup Weekend Nov. 9-11.
The event will kick off at 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 with a meet-and-greet. Entrepreneurs will also pitch a business idea in front of the group and choose a project based on the top picks of ideas. They will then form teams for their project.
On Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., teams will meet with local mentors to help them with their projects and will continue work on them. On Sunday, the teams will present their projects to a panel of judges.
“The event is perfect for testing an idea, taking the first step toward launching it, or helping others launch theirs. This is also a great opportunity for building relationships with professionals who have been there before,” said Dr. Mark Evans, interim dean for the school of business and public administration.
This event is free and open to the community. For more information, call 654-2782.
Bakersfield College received an award for Employer of the Year for a large business at the Mayor’s HIRE Luncheon on Oct. 16.
The award is given to an employer who has recruitment and hiring practices focused on employing people with disabilities. The event is held in conjunction with National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“It’s a testament to the supportive Renegade culture on campus,” said BC Manager of Operations Ramon Puga. “We value diversity at BC and so we make it a priority to include and respect everyone.”
Bakersfield College Custodian Daniel Gutierrez was nominated for Employee of the Year while Howard Silver, a longtime volunteer on the college’s Workability Advisory Board, was nominated for the Harvey L. Hall Humanitarian of the Year award.
