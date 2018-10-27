Two people have donated to Cal State Bakersfield to establish three endowments that will help teaching majors, student-athletes and more.
The university said local educator Gloria Burr and the late Billy Reed Jr., an Air Force veteran and former CSUB basketball player, provided the legacy estate gifts. The gifts will provide scholarships for students pursuing a teaching credential, financial help for a student-athlete and capital improvements for the college's athletics program.
“I never dreamed our gift would make such a difference in the lives of students here at CSUB,” Burr said. “It’s something we wanted to do, and our legacy will live on forever.”
The amount of the gift was kept private.
Bakersfield College is celebrating Veterans Day and expressing appreciation for current and past members of the Armed Forces with several events the week of Nov. 5-8, which it calls Veterans Week.
Activities will start Nov. 5 with a community leader breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. in the Renegade Room, 1801 Panorama Dr., and a groundbreaking ceremony from 10-10:30 a.m. for the Veterans Resource Center next to the Forum.
On Nov. 6, there will be a panel discussion about World War 1 from 7-9 p.m. in the Levan Center and the annual VetFest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will include guest speakers, free food, music and resources for veteran students.
Nov. 8 will feature another Distinguished Speaker Series panel by U.S. Marine and paralympic medalist Oz Sanchez, “Know No Limits,” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Levan Center and 7 p.m. in the Indoor Theater.
