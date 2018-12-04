Bakersfield College was given a $115,000 Catalyst Grant this fall to support undocumented students.
The college is one of 32 campuses across the state to be selected as a recipient of the California Campus Catalyst Fund, an organization made up of group of funders, advocates and educators aiming to support undocumented students in the state.
BC will use the grant to increase its outreach strategies and support resources for undocumented youths as well as develop more student leadership opportunities for them, particularly in the student group Latinos Unidos Por Educacion.
There are also plans to create a digital resource hub on the school website for students.
“We are committed to ensuring that BC students, regardless of background or status, experience our supportive environment and access our robust resources in order to imagine and complete their educational goals,” said Leslie Bonds, director of student success and equity.
Kaiser Permanente Southern California is awarding Cal State Bakersfield an $80,000 two-year Local Partnership Grant to support the university’s Counselor Training Pathways Program.
The program recruits students from underserved high schools and helps them get educated to become counselors and therapists. Once at CSUB, the students pursue a psychology bachelor’s degree and get help in applying and being admitted to a master’s degree program in counseling psychology.
Once they go through that program, they become licensed clinicians that can help meet the need for mental health professionals in the state.
“Our partnership with Kaiser Permanente will help us meet ongoing and future needs of the community for more diverse mental health professionals with the lived experience of our local residents,” CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said. “It is absolutely critical that we increase the number of counselors from diverse local neighborhoods and have them return to those neighborhoods after training.”
Cal State Bakersfield’s School of Business and Public Administration is holding a seminar featuring Tel-Tec Security Systems, Inc. President Morgan Clayton on Thursday.
The event, part of the Dean’s Executive and Research Seminar Series, will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. in the Walter Stiern Library’s Dezember Leadership Center Room 402D, 9001 Stockdale Hwy. Parking is available in Lot G.
Clayton will be speaking about how to be a leader for life.
To RSVP, email kmullican@csub.edu. For more information, call 654-2782.
Bakersfield College is holding one-day Express Enrollment events next week for the Spring 2019 semester at its Bakersfield and Shafter campuses.
The college said the first will be held on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at its southwest campus, located at 11000 River Run Blvd #200. The second is on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. at the main campus on Panorama Drive. The last will be held at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Shafter Learning Center, 236 James St.
During the event, student will get help enrolling for classes and get information about financial aid. Students will get an introduction to the campus as well. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picture ID.
For more information, call the college at 395-4011.
