Bakersfield College is receiving $200,000 from the state to help pay for its new Veterans Resource Center, which will break ground on Nov. 5.
The college is one of 29 across the state to get a piece of $4.9 million from the California Community Colleges Board of Directors to expand and bolster college veterans centers.
“It’s fantastic to see the state recognize the needs of the veterans,” said Paul Beckworth, faculty director of veterans services for the college. “We have a duty to educate those who have so faithfully served our nation. As we build our new Veteran Resource Center here at BC, we know this grant will help fuel the success of our student-veterans for years to come.”
Beckworth said the college will be spending the money on services and supplies. Some of the ideas being discussed include buying laptops and bringing on a professional faculty tutor paid by stipend. Currently, Beckworth said the college largely uses student tutors.
Construction of the $7 million, 5,000-square-foot center — expected to be completed in 2019 — is being funded through Measure J, a $502 million bond that was approved by voters in 2016 for the construction of much-needed facilities, especially at Bakersfield College.
When completed, the Veterans Resource Center will include conference rooms, computer labs and a student lounge.
The grant comes as Bakersfield College is seeing a significant increase in the number of veterans who are enrolling in classes. According to the college, that population has jumped 40 percent in the past five years.
In the 2013-14 school year, the college served 565 veterans. That has increased to 717 this school year, according to BC data.
California State University, Bakersfield’s Student Health Services department has received a three-year accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc.
This is the ninth time the Student Health Services department has received the three-year AAAHC accreditation, which is given for meeting national standards for quality care, according to the university.
The department provides various healthcare services to students through physicians, nurses and nurse practitioners. The department also includes a pharmacy and laboratory.
A Cal State Bakersfield professor has been given a five-year $4.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund a new pathway program at the college.
Dr. Brittney Beck received the Teacher Quality Partnership grant to develop a Citizen Scientist Residency Pathway. The main goal of the pathway is to increase the number of teachers with expertise in science, technology, engineering and math with an emphasis in computer science, also referred to as STEM-C.
“We’re preparing K-12 teachers and students to apply their budding competencies in STEM-C fields to address real community issues, enact real community change, and cultivate the scientific literacy needed for full participation in democratic citizenship,” Beck said.
Chevron delivered classroom materials to fourth-graders at Veterans Elementary School on Monday.
Representatives from the company provided K-NEX construction toy systems as well as 4M science kits to students to help them learn about science, technology, engineering and math.
The donation is part of Chevron's Fuel Your School program, which will provide up to $300,000 to schools.
The Bakersfield City School District will hold its first-ever Father Engagement Expo on Thursday.
The free event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at 1300 Baker St. It will include several speakers, games, prizes, food and more. The goal of the event is to encourage parents to get involved in their child's education and to provide them information on what parent participation opportunities are available.
For more information, call 631-4513.
The Hispanic Scholarship Fund will be holding a college workshop for parents and students on Saturday.
The workshop, called College 101, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at CSUB’s Dore Theater, 9001 Stockdale Highway. The free bilingual workshop will provide information on how to prepare, pay and plan for a college education. Students will get the chance to apply for scholarships at the workshop.
A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided. There will also be drawings for various prizes.
To register for the workshop or for more information, visit hsf.net/events.
(1) comment
Am I misreading the veterans center at Bakersfield college costs 7 million for 500 square feet. Is this correct? That’s some expensive building cost.🤔
