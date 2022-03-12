Economists see hit coming from fuel prices but impact is unclear

Economists say the recent jump in fuel prices, if sustained, may lead to big changes in Kern County, but they disagree on how much that might hurt or eventually help the local economy.
The conventional view is that higher transportation costs will raise the cost of many goods and that to cover their gasoline bill consumers will have to cut back elsewhere, as happened on a large scale when gasoline spiked between 2007 and 2014.
But things have since changed to a degree, with more people working remotely and greater use of delivery services. There's hope that could cushion the impact of higher gas prices on people's budgets.
Another question is what elevated oil prices will mean to Kern job creation and county tax revenues. Prior to the big plunge in barrel prices in mid-2014, strength in the local oil industry helped the county recover from the Great Recession faster than many other regions.
This time, though, tighter state regulation has crimped California oil production, leaving mostly foreign imports to cover the widening gap between in-state supply and demand. Whether Kern oilfields will be allowed to respond may become a key question for the county's economic future.
Mark Evans, professor emeritus of economics at Cal State Bakersfield, said in an email he expects higher barrel prices to increase Kern oilfield valuations, leading to greater county revenues to support local services.
He said by email the situation exposes Gov. Gavin Newsom's "feel-good, smoke-and-mirrors policy of substituting imports for local production."
Evans predicted the overall effect of high fuel prices on Kern County will depend greatly on politics, and whether the state's gradually declining production can be timed to cover California's transition to green energy while also continuing to supply West Coast manufacturing.
In the meantime, expect lower household income, relative to inflation, especially for households with high energy use, he added.
"World events will continue for some time to dig a noticeable hole in the pocketbooks of Californians," Evans wrote.
Southern California economist Christopher Thornberg takes a somewhat different view in two respects.
First, he said people can avoid the gas pump more easily than they could before because of the greater use of e-commerce and meal delivery services. He noted people now have the option to buy vehicles that are more fuel-efficient.
"I'm absolutely just astonished in our inability to move beyond this assertion that somehow the gasoline prices are somehow an enormous driver of the health of the national economy," Thornberg said. "And all in all, this is great for Bakersfield."
The founder of Beacon Economics LLC in Los Angeles said in-state oil production will catch up as it becomes clear the wiser climate policy is to attack demand, not supply.
"What I'm saying is, where there's a profit, there's a way," he said.
When gasoline prices jumped more than a decade ago, some people around the county were able to adjust their routines and save money by carpooling or using mass transit, said Ahron Hakimi, executive director of the Kern Council of Governments.
He knows because he sees activity levels rise on Kern COG's anonymous carpool matching service at kerncog.org.
"I see that happening again right now, and if gas prices continue to rise, we're likely to see people shift away from driving, or do more carpooling or look for less expensive ways to get around — when there is an option," he said. "Some people don't have that option."
That's part of the problem, CSUB economist Nyakundi Michieka said by email. Demand for fuel in Kern County is relatively inelastic: Local commuters and shoppers have fewer transportation alternatives than are available in bigger cities.
Michieka sees higher transportation costs potentially pushing up the price of many commodities, forcing consumers to cut back on dining out and shopping.
But in the long term, Kern may end up seeing positive effects of higher oil prices in terms of growth in local construction and manufacturing, Michieka wrote. That could lend support to service jobs at local restaurants and shopping centers, he added.
Another impact of higher fuel prices may be a return to fuel surcharges by airlines and hotels, noted Marie Montgomery Nordhues at the Automobile Club of Southern California.
"That will certainly make travel more expensive at a time when so many people are ready to get out and take vacations again after two years of pandemic restrictions," Montgomery said by email.
"We are definitely recommending that if travelers have not already done so, they should book their plans now at today’s prices to avoid or reduce those types of fees," she added.