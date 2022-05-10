Economist will address business conditions during webinar

A professor emeritus of economics at Cal State Bakersfield will share his observations about aspects of the U.S. economy, and what they mean for businesses, during a free webinar being hosted from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday by the university's Small Business Development Center.
The online event will begin with a series of updates on government pandemic relief programs and other small business recovery opportunities, delivered by host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden.
After that, former chairman Mark Evans of CSUB's Economics Department will present his views on chances of a recession, forces driving inflation and implications of the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike.
Questions will be taken live. Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief113.
The SBDC offers one-on-one consulting free of charge to small business owners. For information, go online at www.csubsbdc.com.