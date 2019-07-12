An appeal filed by Billy Ray Johnson, also known as the "Eastside Rapist," was denied by the the Fifth District Court of Appeal Thursday.
In 2015, Johnson was convicted of 24 counts, including forcible rape, home invasion, and robbery among others after a three-month trial.
Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole with additional life sentences, which will remain in place after his appeal was denied.
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer was the prosecutor on the case.
“Johnson’s crimes were devastating to the victims that suffered through them, and the entire community was in fear in 2013 as his repeated offenses accumulated," Zimmer said. "I am proud of the role I was able to play in ensuring that Johnson received a fair trial and was ultimately found guilty of all charges.”
In its written opinion, the Court of Appeal argued the amount of evidence indicating Johnson's guilt was "simply overwhelming," and the convictions on all counts were affirmed. The case will return to the Kern County Superior Court for a trial judge to consider "newly relaxed laws" on firearm use. This will determine whether to reduce a portion of Johnson's sentence pertaining to firearm-related crimes.
During July and August 2013, Johnson raped three women, tried to rape a fourth, and sexually assaulted a child. He used duct tape and zip ties to restrain his victims, and he also threatened his victims' children while committing these crimes. His crimes victimized nine people.
DNA evidence linked Johnson to the rapes. Investigators found his DNA at three of the crime scenes, including sperm found inside a pair of pants worn by one of the victims.
His DNA was also found on a zip tie he dropped in his rush to leave a home where a child had called 911 after freeing herself from her bonds.
Prosecutors said during his trial that Johnson cased out the homes of his victims, learning their schedules and when their husbands or boyfriends would be at work. He struck in the early morning hours, entering through windows and sometimes surprising his victims as they slept.
Video footage that prosecutors said was taken by Johnson on a cellphone showed the outside of a residence. A shot taken through window blinds into one of the home’s rooms revealed a naked woman applying lotion to her body.
Paul Cadman, Johnson's attorney, along with Deputy Public Defender T.J. Brewer, had argued Johnson was a “common street criminal” who was falsely accused. He said there was more than one rapist, and Johnson wasn’t one of them.
Johnson testified he had burglarized more than 1,000 homes since he was 13 years old. He admitted to being a felon in possession of a gun, to striking a woman in New Mexico years ago and to frequently cheating on his girlfriend during the summer of 2013. But he said he never raped anyone.
