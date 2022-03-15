Eastern Sierra entrepreneurship takes stage at weekly SBDC webinar

A look at efforts to cultivate entrepreneurship around the Eastern Sierra will follow an update on the California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program at a webinar being hosted Wednesday by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield.
Host and SBDC Director Kelly Bearden will speak with Thea Chase, founder and CEO of a Colorado-based firm economic development firm, AccompanyCo, focusing on rural business startup communities and infrastructure. They will be joined by Inyo County Administrative Analyst Miquela Beall for a discussion of projects including a Small Business Resource Center scheduled to open this year in Bishop.
Bearden will open the free hourlong event at noon with the latest information about the state grant program and other government-sponsored pandemic relief programs for businesses. He will take questions from attendees and respond live.
Sign up to participate at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief105.