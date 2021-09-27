Eastern Kern warned that wildfire heavy fire smoke affects vulnerable

The Eastern Kern Air Pollution Control District issued a wildfire smoke health advisory for Lake Isabella, Canebrake, Ridgecrest, Mojave and Tehachapi from the Windy and KNP Complex fires.
Older adults, children and those with pre-existing lung and heart conditions should avoid outdoor activity whenever they can smell or see smoke. Normally healthy conditions can be affected after strenuous outdoor activities in heavily polluted areas.
Sensitive individuals should stay indoors in an air conditioned building with the windows closed. Buildings with ventilation systems that bring outdoor air inside should be changed to recirculate mode.
Swamp coolers and whole house fans should not be used until the threat of smoke disappears.