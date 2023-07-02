The Canadian company behind a compressed-air energy storage proposal in eastern Kern is asking state regulators for more time to work out and possibly relocate the $1 billion-plus project in response to unfavorable geological findings and other potential concerns.

The latest complications can be addressed, an executive at Toronto-based Hydrostor emphasized, and he insisted the company remains committed to siting the project inside the county. A pause in the California Energy Commission's review process, he said, would allow more time for the company to optimize what it sees as its global flagship.