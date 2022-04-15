Easter luncheon at The Mission returns after two-year hiatus

Volunteers and clients of The Mission at Kern County celebrated easter with a heartfelt lunch that was more than just another gathering.
“It’s not just a regular meal for us, it’s very, very special,” The Mission Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos told the crowd in the Christian Education Chapel at the facility’s East 21st Street location.
The faith-based organization has traditionally held an Easter luncheon for the less fortunate, but the coronavirus pandemic curtailed those plans over the last two years.
But this Good Friday saw the crowds return for plates full of ham, roasted garlic potatoes, green beans, carrots, rolls and cupcakes with ice cream. Dozens of volunteers prepared and served the plates to about 200 people.
The event is held to ensure everyone has the ability to enjoy an Easter meal even if they do not have a home.
“It’s something that we love to do and it’s something that we love to be a part of,” Baldovinos said in an interview with The Californian before the luncheon. “We missed it for the last couple of years so we’re glad we’re back.”
A festive atmosphere swelled throughout the chapel as attendees celebrated one of Christianity’s most important holidays. The event was open to the public, and all guests were offered sanitizing supplies as well as the opportunity to be prayed for by volunteers.
The Mission has served as one of Kern County’s largest homeless shelters for many years. It is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year at a time when homelessness has become a top priority for local officials and residents.
But on Friday, it was all about creating a welcoming environment for the guests, who came from a variety of backgrounds.
Volunteer Timi Ann Mangold greeted visitors as they walked through the doors of the chapel and helped direct them to their seats. She said she had been volunteering for the Easter luncheon for around the last five years.
“I am super excited just to see everyone’s faces. It’s such a blessing. You can really see such an encouraging environment. There’s so many smiles here. It’s so relaxing,” she said. “The Lord is here and we know that everything is going to be OK. So that’s a blessing, being able to come together and do that.”
For volunteer Kristena Flemming, the time of service made her emotional. A culinary student at Bakersfield College, she showed up at The Mission at 7:40 a.m. to help prepare food.
“It’s very rewarding to be here. I’ve never done anything like this before,” she said. “I think it’s really important to teach your kids the importance of being there for other people. If you don’t have the money, at least you have the time.”