The MIT Technology Review dubbed it "the world's smallest big rocket company."
And yet, despite its modest size, east Kern County's Masten Space Systems continues to earn multimillion-dollar federal contracts designed to help NASA fulfill its mission to land the first woman and the next man on the moon — and beyond.
Masten, a private aerospace company with its headquarters at Mojave Air & Space Port, has been selected by NASA to receive two new awards totaling $12.8 million. The government funding is allocated to help Masten accomplish a number of goals, including helping to demonstrate precision landing and hazard-avoidance capabilities across lunar trajectories, according to news releases from both NASA and Masten.
Masten was one of 14 companies chosen to receive this latest round of Tipping Point awards, as the federal funding is called. And it's all part of part of NASA’s Artemis mission to return Americans to the moon for the first time since 1972.
"It’s an honor to be in such great company with all these amazing awards as NASA's forward-looking Space Technology Mission Directorate steps up to fund the private companies who are producing out-of-the-box innovations that will take America back to the moon, to stay," Masten CEO Sean Mahoney said in a statement.
Visiting the moon has always been expensive — and dangerous. But establishing bases there in shaded areas where temperatures can be beyond frigid at minus-200 degrees requires new advances in heating.
One of the awards is designed to further Masten’s Metal Oxidation Warming System, shortened to MOWS, which is being developed in partnership with Penn State University as a chemical heating solution to help spacecraft survive in sunlight-deprived lunar environments, Masten said in its release.
In partnership with Penn State, Masten intends to mature its technology to allow spacecraft systems to survive the lunar night and operate in shadowed lunar regions.
The work is highly technical, as are the company's descriptions of it.
"MOWS employs moderate-temperature chemical reactions for thermal control with order-of-magnitude greater specific energy than battery-based approaches," Masten said in its release. "MOWS is useful for both robotic and manned missions, as both require thermal control for extended surface operations."
The technology benefits both NASA missions and commercial missions to the moon, because it significantly expands the scope of those missions, Matthew Kuhns, chief engineer at Masten, said in a statement.
"The ability to survive the lunar night extends mission durations beyond the current capability of around 14 days," Kuhns said, "allowing missions at least six weeks ... and possibly longer, greatly increasing our capacity to perform more science, operate customer payloads and reduce risk for future Artemis missions on the moon."
For the second selection, the company will adapt its Xogdor rocket vehicle to provide researchers from government, academia and industry with a new platform for testing space technologies, NASA said.
Over the three-year project, Masten will complete the development and flight testing of a Xogdor vehicle. The effort will support risk reduction of technologies through flight testing in pursuit of NASA’s Moon-to-Mars campaign, Masten said in its release.
One major focus is on building an entry, descent and landing test capability for near-term lunar missions.
Xogdor will be the sixth vehicle in Masten's line of reusable rockets that have seen more than 600 successful vertical takeoff, vertical landing flights over the past 15 years.
It's a record of achievement few can boast.
All of this comes on the heels of news earlier this year when NASA announced it had tapped Masten Space to carry eight payloads to the moon's South Pole in 2022.
That contract is worth $75.9 million.
Masten CEO Sean Mahoney once said "the path to the moon goes through Mojave."
Is it possible that this David, which has worked next door to some aerospace Goliaths for years, could end up flying higher than all of them?