Local investors' plan to redevelop East Hills Mall has been thrown into question by their partnership's failure to make a large loan payment due last summer to the previous owner of the increasingly troubled shopping center in northeast Bakersfield.
A notice of default issued Jan. 16 to Bakersfield-based development partners City Lights LLC and MarkChris Investments LLC does not necessarily spell the end for their proposal to turn the 350,500-square-foot indoor mall into an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex.
But together with the city's concerns that the boarded-up property may be turning into a public nuisance, the notice signals the long-delayed project could be nearing a turning point as it has moved into the foreclosure process.
County records say the two investment entities have until April 16 to pay the mall's former owner $7.62 million, which represents the loan's remaining principal plus interest and fees. If they don't, ownership could revert to Modesto-based Retail Equities LLC.
The new owners, led by investors Craig Carver, Chris Hayden and Mark Shuman, have at least three options: They can walk away from the property altogether, try to buy time by bringing in new capital to pay off Retail Equities, or attempt to renegotiate the terms of their loan.
Local real estate broker Scott Underhill said the latter seems like the most likely outcome.
"It's not like, 'Oh my lord, they defaulted so the world's going to fall in on them,'" Underhill said. "No. These are sophisticated people that could well be restructuring" their debt to Retail Equities.
None of the new or former owners, or the Bakersfield brokers working to sign leases for the property, could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Local real estate developer Greg Bynum said he has heard the project has drawn "a very positive response" from an array of tenants looking to occupy the mall once it's redeveloped.
"But as is always the case in development," he added, "there’s a lot of work to do to put all of it together, to finance it, to orchestrate the whole deal.”
The purchase transaction was a typical example of "seller carryback" short-term financing: Retail Equities agreed to sell the property Dec. 23, 2016, for $8.75 million to 50-percent owners City Lights and MarkChris Investments. That sum represents the total purchase price. The previous owner carried the loan and the buyers were supposed to make a final $7.5 million loan payment on June 29 of last year, but apparently did not.
Already the project has fallen behind published timetables for demolishing the property's existing buildings and beginning new construction. As recently as mid-2017, the plan was for the mall, renamed City Lights, to open sometime in 2018.
In November of that year, however, the opening date was pushed back to summer of 2019. That later date now seems unlikely because the owners have not yet sent city officials building plans that must be reviewed prior to a start of construction.
Meanwhile, patience is running out at City Hall. Bakersfield's police and fire departments have received calls for service at the property, leading the city to advise the property's owners that conditions at the site represent a potential public nuisance.
City Development Services Director Jacqui Kitchen said by email Tuesday the owners have agreed to "clear and secure the site" until demolition takes place. She added that the owners' financial struggles could mean the building might not be torn down for six months.
Kitchen reiterated the city's enthusiasm for the mall's redevelopment.
"The city is supportive of seeing revitalization of this area and the introduction of new services and businesses for the residents of East Bakersfield," she wrote. "We have been hearing from residents that they want to see new retail and grocery options in the area."
Perhaps they should do as Bart Hill did with San Joaquin Bank: look for Indian Investors. It also worked for the Haberfelde building. Then again, it doesn’t work for everyone.
