The previous owner of East Hills Mall has again delayed an auction of the troubled property.
Bidding that had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday was postponed until 10 a.m. May 29 at the request of the lender and previous owner, Modesto-based Retail Equities LLC, according to a company hired to conduct the auction.
The delay is the second for the boarded-up mall. Set to be auctioned last Monday on the steps of City Hall, it was instead postponed by one week.
The current owners, City Lights LLC and MarkChris Investments LLC, purchased the 350,500-square-foot property in late 2017, agreeing to pay $8.75 million. They apparently missed a final payment of $7.5 million June 29 of last year.
County property records say they now owe $7,752,789.55.
City Lights and MarkChris had proposed to tear down and redevelop, which they said would be renamed City Lights.
