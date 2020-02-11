It's been a decade of excellence for East Bakersfield High School. On Feb. 15, it will induct the 10th class to its Blade Hall of Fame, including many athletes. The 12 honorees will be recognized at the ceremony at the Bakersfield Marriott.
The 2020 inductees are:
Ed Cadena: The 1965 grad was an outstanding cross-country and track runner for the Blades, winning a valley championship in the two-mile time trial. He went on to Bakersfield College and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he participated in the 1968 Olympic Trials in the marathon.
John Carson: Hailing from the class of 2000, he was an outstanding soccer player for the Blades, going on to play for UCLA and win a National Championship in soccer for the Bruins. Twice Carson was named the Bakersfield Californian All Area player of the year and was voted “Bobby Blade” at East High.
Jeanne Cooper: The 1946 alumna appeared in more than 30 movies, co-starring with John Wayne, Tony Curtis and Henry Fonda, received 10 daytime Emmy nominations as Katherine Chancellor on "The Young and the Restless." Cooper also has a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Sterling Endsley: The 1969 alumnus was an outstanding student in both academics and athletics. He played three sports, was voted “Bobby Blade” as an all-city football player and a member of one of Ralph Krafve’s valley championship basketball teams, later receiving a football scholarship to Arizona State.
Greg Gallion: For this 1964 graduate, his community involvement is second to none. He spent 18 years as the CEO of the Houchin Blood Bank, retiring in 2018, and served on numerous committees and foundations his entire career.
Angelo Haddad: Hailing from the class of 1959, Haddad earned 10 athletic letters in high school, wrestled at BC and competed in track at San Jose State. He remained active in the community all his life, including coaching both at the high school level and junior college. He was named Bakersfield Californian All-Area coach of the year in 1985 in boys’ soccer.
Terrance Minnoy: An outstanding athlete and student while at East High, he was voted "Bobby Blade" and served as ASB president his senior year in 1989. He attended college on a basketball scholarship, then went on to become a successful businessman and motivational speaker all around the country.
Gonzalo Montellano: One of the best professional boxers to come out of Bakersfield, the 1976 graduate finished with a 35-3 pro record, including fighting champion Sean O’Grady to a 12-round decision for the USBA World title.
Laurie McLeod Freitas: This 1980 grad was an outstanding two-sport athlete for the Blades in volleyball and basketball, named South Yosemite League offensive player of the year in 1980, as well as excelling in the classroom. She was also a two-time all-Metro section for the Bakersfield College Renegades women’s basketball team.
Minda Romero: An outstanding athlete in both track and softball, the 1975 grad went on to be a record holder for both East and Bakersfield College in track and field, and she was named the women’s Renegade softball team’s first most valuable player in 1981. She is also a member of the Bakersfield College Track and Field Hall of Fame.
Don Russell: After excelling at East, the 1964 alumnus went on to graduate from the University of the Pacific and naval postgraduate school. He served as commander of the USS Downes, before his last assignment of teaching surface ship warfare in the Navy. He is also a member of the UOP Hall of Fame.
Greg Ward: This outstanding three-sport athlete and 1953 grad earned 12 athletic letters, went on to be a four-time world champion in Snaffle Bit Futurities of the working horse and performance horse arena. He also is a member of the National Rodeo and Cutting Horse Hall of Fame, the Bob Elias Hall of Fame and the California Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place on Saturday at the Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available at the East High Finance Office, 2200 Quincy St., for $85 or $700 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Rick Van Horne at 565-7185.
