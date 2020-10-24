Even those who wanted to save the old Amestoy's building now say it's time to raze it and bid a final farewell.
The east Bakersfield dive bar that stood for more than seven decades as a working-class counterpoint to the chrome, glass and potted-plant slickness of the suburban chains, closed for good more than a year ago.
But the River Boulevard structure, the longtime home of Frank & Marie's place, known as Amestoy’s on the Hill, has since endured endless graffiti taggings, multiple episodes of vandalism, countless break-ins and at least three fires — including a bad one last week.
"I watched the top of the walls fall in. It was devastating," said Jessica Lessaos, a longtime bartender at Amestoy's who years ago traded in her cocktail shaker for barber scissors at All-American Barber Shoppe downtown.
Despite her career change, Lessaos never lost her fondness for the iconic watering hole and would help out behind the bar for special events, like Amestoy's popular annual chile verde cookoff.
On Friday, Lessaos and longtime customers and friends Roy Bustamante and Jesse Pena examined the charred remains of the fire-gutted structure. They were joined by Christina McQuiston and Mike Walkley, who live within walking distance in the struggling La Loma neighborhood, and Henry Castillo, who is among those who have tried to keep the property clean, an effort that turned out to be a hopeless quest.
"I grew up on River Boulevard," said Pena, who competed in football and track at Bakersfield College. "Frank would see me run by here every day. He knew me as a neighborhood kid."
In its day, the boulevard was a thriving mix of residential and commercial, Pena said, and Amestoy's was a place where a patron who had one too many could leave her car in the parking lot overnight and no one would bother it.
"Frank and Marie, thank God their names are off the building," Bustamante said of the the founders whose names proudly remained emblazoned high on the wall through three generations of Amestoys.
The River Boulevard building is now an ugly shell — not that it was ever beautiful in the visual sense. Now the roof is caved in, the windows blown. The smell of charred wood and building material is inescapable.
"For me, every time it burns, it's like losing dad again," Buffi Amestoy-Finn, granddaughter of Frank and Marie Amestoy, said in a text.
Amazingly, the walls have refused to collapse. Some say the reason is the adobe construction, which has become exposed by the fires.
"I told people the adobe and cinder block won't burn," Amestoy-Finn said. "That place has to be knocked down for it to be all over."
But Amestoy's gave thousands of people lifelong memories, she said. And for that, she's thankful.
Some old friends and longtime customers have tried to maintain the structure’s dignity by painting over graffiti, cleaning up trash and patching holes punched in the roof and windows by vandals and thieves.
But the site has become an eyesore and, potentially, a hazard to the neighborhood. And all the friends agreed: It's time for it to go.
"Sad to say, it needs to be destroyed," Pena said.
McQuiston agreed.
"For a long time, I was hoping it might go into foreclosure and somebody might buy it and turn it into a business," she said. "Honestly, I'd like to see them flatten it."
Mike Miller, who worked at Amestoy's for years before buying the business and running it himself for years more, was invited to join the group as they surveyed the remains Friday.
"I just can't go down there," Miller said. "Thirty-five years at that place, I just can't stomach seeing what's happened to it.
"To me it's like losing a family member," he said.
Every time another fire would break out, his phone would "blow up," he said. Well-meaning friends were just trying to keep him informed, but he couldn't invest any more emotion into what had long been a lost cause.
"I supported that side of town for years," Miller said. "I always got my hair cut at Big Ed's Barber Shop down the street. I bought my tires at Mendez Tires.
"But I can't go there anymore."
Miller feels that many in the neighborhood no longer welcomed him, no longer wanted him there. As soon as the spray-painted scrawls would be erased, the taggers would return. As soon as one hole was patched or a side door was reinforced, would-be thieves would find another way in.
"I feel extremely lucky none of our patrons or bartenders were ever hurt down there," he said. "It was a must to get out of there."
Lessaos was near tears as she picked through the wreckage Friday. Chunks of stucco had fallen to the ground following the last fire and seeing the layers of paint that were exposed was like see seeing layers of history.
The day the fire broke out, she was at a viewing for the funeral of a friend's father. She was trying to ignore all the notifications on her phone. But when a former coworker tagged her with a live news feed from the fire, Lessaos couldn't tear her eyes away.
"I saw that it was the roof this time and my heart sank," she said. "When the wall on the side of the building that formerly read 'Amestoy's on the Hill' fell in, I let out a little sob and had to excuse myself. It was so shocking to witness that.
"I felt so overwhelmed with emotion," she recalled, "as the ladder truck washed bits and pieces of my life and the lives of so many others down in the smoke."