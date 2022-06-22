East Bakersfield town hall meeting set for Thursday

Residents can provide input for investments in east Bakersfield during a town hall meeting Thursday with city officials.
Ward 2 Bakersfield Councilman Andrae Gonzales invited residents, especially those living in the area of Niles and Monterey streets, to attend the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Boys and Girls Club, 801 Niles St.
Gonzales noted in an Instagram post that the city wants to "make significant investments" in east Bakersfield over the next few years, and residents can help prioritize the work.
The Instagram post said childcare will be provided, along with a free dinner.
For more information, contact Gonzales at 661-809-4929 or andrae@andraegonzales.com