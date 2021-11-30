You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Bakersfield shooting injures 1; lockouts for Foothill, Voorhies implemented

Slide Public Safety

A shooting that injured a boy prompted a lockout for Foothill High School and Voorhies Elementary School students Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. to the area of Breckenridge Road and Palomino Drive for a report of a shooting, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose age was not given, was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown, the KCSO added. A suspect was taken into custody.

Voorhies Elementary School was put into lockout at 2:55 p.m., which was removed about 30 minutes later, said Bakersfield City School District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills.

Foothill High School implemented a lockout shortly before 3 p.m., which was lifted "soon after," said Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke.

Each school had dismissed its students for the day before the shooting, the spokeswomen added.

During a lockout, a school does not allow anyone to enter or exit campus. No students were affected, Mills added.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 157,662

  • Deaths: 1,804

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 149,957

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.09

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.72

Updated: 11/30/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 