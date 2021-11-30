East Bakersfield shooting injures 1; lockouts for Foothill, Voorhies implemented

A shooting that injured a boy prompted a lockout for Foothill High School and Voorhies Elementary School students Tuesday afternoon, according to school officials.
Deputies were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. to the area of Breckenridge Road and Palomino Drive for a report of a shooting, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. They found a boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, whose age was not given, was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown, the KCSO added. A suspect was taken into custody.
Voorhies Elementary School was put into lockout at 2:55 p.m., which was removed about 30 minutes later, said Bakersfield City School District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills.
Foothill High School implemented a lockout shortly before 3 p.m., which was lifted "soon after," said Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe-Clarke.
Each school had dismissed its students for the day before the shooting, the spokeswomen added.
During a lockout, a school does not allow anyone to enter or exit campus. No students were affected, Mills added.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.