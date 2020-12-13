A decision by the Kern County Board of Supervisors to try to sell two buildings at the edge of Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some in the east Bakersfield community concerned.
The property in question is a small county-owned island of 2.6 acres adjacent to a sizable city-owned park. For many years, a building on the property served as headquarters for what is believed to have been VFW Post 3741, which served predominantly Black military veterans of World War II and the Korean War who may not have felt welcome at posts in other parts of town.
For many years, segregation was practiced in Bakersfield, and even after legal integration became the law of the land, defacto segregation remained.
"That whole corner of the park is county because when it was California Park it was (unincorporated) county land," said Christian Romo, a staffer for Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez, who is aware of efforts to slow down the process and maintain the cultural history of the property.
"We are asking the city to purchase the property because they have the funding and a parks and rec. department," Romo said.
At last week's meeting of the Board of Supervisors, two individuals spoke during the public comment period in favor of preserving the building and its legacy as a sanctuary for the families of African American servicemen who had proudly worn the uniform.
"I am asking if the Board of Supervisors would consider a stay" on the sale of the old veterans hall, Lilli Parker asked the board through a recorded phone message.
Parker said the building is part of her history and the history of many others who grew up in the neighborhood.
"It was a place where we could go on Christmas, Easter, New Years and have breakfast, and be given bags of fruit, nuts, games and toys," she said. "It made a difference, an impact in our lives."
Another speaker said Kern County is rich in history, but has not excelled at preserving the history of its Black community and especially of the history of its Black military veterans.
At the request of Perez, the county's Chief General Services Officer Geoffrey Hill provided a short update of the bidding offer.
"As previously authorized by your board, we held a public hearing ... to receive bids. We received no bids."
Hill said county staff has talked with a couple of developers and the city of Bakersfield. Staff now awaits further direction from the board.
"It's a complicated issue, one we haven't spent a lot of time on," Perez said during the mostly virtual meeting.
But Perez said her office has been in contact with local leaders in the Black community, and she's in agreement that the building should remain in some form or another within the influence and care of that community.
Romo said he believes the price will come down, and the city will acquire the 2.6 acres.
"We just want it to continue to serve the neighborhood," Romo said, "and to preserve its unique history in the African American community."