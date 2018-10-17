A new community pocket park opens Oct. 26 in an underserved area of east Bakersfield. Children First, the Bakersfield-based nonprofit that built the park, will own and maintain it.
The David Nelson Pocket Park, named for a fallen Bakersfield police officer, is funded in part by a grant from the Alfred and Virginia Harrell Foundation of $100,000, of which $50,000 required a matching donation. An assortment of other local organizations chipped in for the required $50,000 match, bringing the total gift to $150,000.
The park, at the corner of Brown and Monterey streets, where Monterey and Niles streets intersect, is across the street from the old Trans Lex auto sounds store and one block east of Williams Elementary School. It has been built on a 16,000 square-foot empty lot that had become an eyesore and a collection site for litter and illegal dumping, according to Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who helped facilitate the effort.
About 10,000 people live within the census tract around the park. Among these residents, 25 percent are children under age 10; 24 percent of the families are led by a single female parent; 55 percent fall below the federal poverty line; and 80 percent are renters. The area has a severe lack of nearby green space.
In a project related to the new park, Children First commissioned a mural along Niles Street at an apartment complex owned by the Kern County Housing Authority.
Gonzales said the park, to open with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, will have concerts and assorted other community events on a lawn staging area. Movie nights and flea markets are also in the plans.
In addition to the Harrell Foundation (formerly known as the Bakersfield Californian Foundation) other benefactors include Wells Fargo, Kaiser Permanente Foundation, Downtown Bakersfield Rotary, the Harvey L. Hall Foundation, the Bakersfield Police Officers Association, and many others.
Children First raised $230,000 to purchase the property, design the park and build the first phase. The nonprofit is now trying to raise an additional $30,000 to complete the park.
Nelson lost his life in the line of duty on June 26, 2015, while pursuing a speeding suspect eluding arrest near Haley and Flower streets, five blocks from the park site.
