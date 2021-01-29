Over the last two months, a highway overpass in east Bakersfield has been transformed into a message of empowerment for local girls and young women.
On Friday, the Bloom Mural, a “3D” art piece spanning the entirety of the Beale Avenue overpass between Kentucky and Jackson streets, debuted before a crowd of supporters and a few of the girls depicted in the work. With bright flowers and portraits of girls from the area pursuing their passions, the mural is meant to tell young women that no matter where they are from, they have the potential to be whatever they want.
Several stories tall, and encompassing multiple walls as well as columns, the mural is also one of the largest in the city.
“The message of this whole project, it’s intended to bring people joy and for the young girls to see themselves and for the community to feel seen,” said artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova, who painted the mural’s leaves and flowers. “And to really just transform this space from stark concrete to colorful, energetic, joy.”
Commissioned by The Hub of Bakersfield, the project cost around $25,000 and had numerous sponsors, including the Arts Council of Kern County, the Alfred and Virginia Harrell Foundation, Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Gallagher Family Chiropractic.
Gonzales, who is also the chairman of The Hub, said he has wanted to do a project underneath the overpass since he was first elected four years ago.
“I pass by here almost daily,” he said. “This just looked like a blank canvass to me, and this whole area was a bit depressing quite frankly. It was often full of bulky waste, trash and sometimes graffiti, and I thought it could be a really good opportunity for us to turn this around into something very positive.”
The mural took around 100 gallons of paint to complete. The overpass needed to be extensively cleaned before work could be done. Members of the community even got their chance to leave their mark on the artwork. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day this month, dozens of community members helped paint the last unfinished part of the mural, a wall on the far side of the street that now says “Bloom” in bright letters, surrounded by colorful flowers.
“Sometimes we don’t have the coolest things to look at as we’re growing up. This is something cool to look at,” said artist Brandon Thompson, who painted the mural’s portraits and lived nearby in his childhood. “This is a message of empowerment to all the little girls up here and in the east Bakersfield community. No matter how tall you are, as long as we can all do our part here in the community (we can) just make it better.”
Speaking during an unveiling ceremony held Friday morning, Williams Elementary student Kayla Marie Martinez Arroyo, who is depicted on the mural, said she felt glad to be on the artwork because it let others like her know they could accomplish their dreams.
"When I see myself on that mural, it makes me feel proud," she said.
Even with this mural complete, Gonzales said there were still many projects happening in east Bakersfield.
“I’m all about east side revitalization,” he said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to do, projects big and small, to continuously upgrade and revitalize the east side. We’re going to continue to work on it.”