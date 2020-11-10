Leaders from the city of Bakersfield along with members of the east Bakersfield community believe they took a step forward in continued revitalization efforts in that part of town.
Headlined by leaders including City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, Mayor Karen Goh and City Manager Christian Clegg, a groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project, an endeavor that will cost nearly $900,500. The effort is being spearheaded by a grant of more than $835,500 from the California Natural Resources Agency.
Planned upgrades for the street figure to be concluded in 40 days. They include a marked and signed crosswalk at Williams and Kentucky streets, 35,900 square feet of new sidewalk, the planting of 120 drought-tolerant trees, the installation of 28 solar powered street lights and a Class II bike path.
“This project is a symbol that there is reinvestment happening and we’ll continue to reinvest on this side of town,” Gonzales said. “We will continue to do our work until all corners, all four corners of our community, are revitalized. We will continue to work hard on behalf of every single neighborhood.”
The groundbreaking’s location, 1620 Kentucky St., is in what many would consider a rough part of town — just east of Haley Street and south of Niles and Monterey streets, running alongside an old, rusty rail yard.
Revitalization efforts in east Bakersfield are an ongoing process, with positive signs of progress hampered by increased pockets of homelessness and areas of serious crime.
But city leaders, spearheaded by Gonzales, spoke passionately about the region and its potential. Community members also came in support and a large gathering of media was present.
“I think everybody cares about everybody. We’re like a big family here,” said Juanita Contraras, who’s lived on the east side for 20 years. “We try to help each other. If a family is in need, we talk to each other to see if there’s a way we can help. And we talk to Mr. Gonzales. He always listens about our needs on the place we live.”
Kentucky Street connects Mt. Vernon Avenue to Baker Street and is also a pathway into downtown.
Despite being a major roadway, speakers stressed there's poor lighting and no safe haven for walkers.
Zane Smith, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, said the increased safety alone will be a breath of fresh air.
“Our children reside here, they play here. This is a major thoroughfare for our families,” Smith said. “When you come through here, whether it be on foot or by car, you can see what they see. And it’s not pleasant right now. But it will be.”
A takeaway from Tuesday was that the project will provide a bright spot in an area that has some and could use a few more.
“I want to celebrate all the individuals who are here, all the partners, the city and all the community partners who have took the time,” said Jazmine Frias, principal at Williams Elementary School. “Who have kept those glittering eyes open, seeing those opportunities and have not looked past the magic that is right here, on the east side.”