Following a 3.7-magnitude earthquake in east Bakersfield on Tuesday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said there was at least one aftershock — and there could be more.
Light shaking was felt throughout Bakersfield at 9:32 p.m., according to USGS. The quake’s epicenter was estimated at Corrientes Street near Kern Medical, according to USGS.
Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with USGS, described it as a “very typical” California earthquake.
“Ninety-five percent or more of the quakes in the world happen on tectonic plates or near them. This one happened east of the San Andreas Fault,” Blakeman said.
USGS classified the earthquake as a level four on the Modified Mercalli intensity scale, in which there is no damage and the shaking is described as “light.”
Light shaking was reported as far north as Terra Bella as well as to the east in Death Valley. As of Wednesday morning, at least 1,317 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.
The shaking could be felt in the Westchester neighborhood, according to resident A.J. Shearon, who is the boys basketball coach and athletic director at North High.
“I felt my couch start to shake and immediately stood up. My fiancé looked at me like I was a crazy person as she didn’t feel anything!” Shearon said. “It took me some furious googling and twitter searching to prove that I wasn’t losing it; we actually had an earthquake!”
A 1.6-magnitude earthquake was also reported at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in east Bakersfield near Oswell Street. However, Blakeman said that there were no reports of people having felt the quake and that quakes that small aren’t typically felt on the surface.
Blakeman said this weaker magnitude quake could be called an aftershock, and there possibly could be more. However, it is impossible to predict, according to Blakeman.
“Regardless of what some people say, there’s no way to predict earthquakes,” Blakeman said.
