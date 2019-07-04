Multiple fires and structural damage have been reported after an earthquake centered near Ridgecrest.
An earthquake measuring 6.4 hit Searles Valley in San Bernardino County Thursday morning. A second earthquake measuring 4.2 hit the state's central section, east of Ridgecrest, at around 10:02 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fourth of July festivities were in full swing in neighborhoods across Bakersfield and Kern County at the time.
The Kern County Fire Department has reported nearly 24 calls to service from fires to medical assistance in Ridgecrest. Search and Rescue teams are responding to Ridgecrest as well, according to KCFD.
KCFD is inspecting the safety of highway passes through area canyons. KCFD reported at least 15 patients at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital have been moved to the Ridgecrest High School gymnasium due to massive structure damage.
Multiple apartment complexes have been evacuated, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reported.
The earthquake occurred 30 miles from California City, 59 miles from Barstow, 63 miles from Tehachapi and 65 miles from Rosamond in the Searles Valley.
The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that there have already been about 30 to 40 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes. Aftershocks are fairly common and are due to continue for awhile, the NWS said.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to show his support for first responders.
"Serious 6.6 earthquake in Ridgecrest, California. I’m working with state and local officials to assess the damage and provide any support and resources needed. THANK YOU to the many first responders who are already on the scene," McCarthy tweeted.
Christopher Brown, 25, was sitting in his car at a Starbucks drive-thru on Ming Avenue when his car started to shake.
"At first I thought, woah, is there something wrong with my car?" Brown said. "I know my engine is powerful, but this is just ridiculous."
He then realized that it wasn't his engine — it was in fact an earthquake, something that he had felt before, but about a decade ago in southern California.
Others in Bakersfield felt the effects of the earthquake. Michele Leming, 40, of the downtown neighborhood of Westchester, has felt quite a few earthquakes, but this one was pretty big, Leming said.
"I was on our bed, and our bed has wheels. It was kind of swaying back and forth. At first I thought it was my dog," Leming said. "Then I was like 'wait a minute, that's going on too long.' Then I realized 'Wow. We just had an earthquake.'"
Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said he undertook a citywide assessment to make sure everything was safe in the mountain community. It was, he said.
“The first thing I did was make sure the city of Tehachapi was unharmed,” Garrett said. “The second thing I did was call Ron Strand, in Ridgecrest, the city manager, to offer any and all assistance. They are assessing the damage.”
He added the city of Tehachapi would be ready “at a moment’s notice” if it needed to help.
Residents of Tehachapi reported feeling the quake.
Christina Scrivner, the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation manager and wife of Kern County Supervisor Zach Scrivner, said she was upstairs in her Tehachapi home when she felt the quake.
She grew concerned as it became more intense, and was happy to hear her family members downstairs were safe.
Scrivner has a lot of family members in Ridgecrest. She said her parents reported dishes falling out of the cabinets. Her uncle, who was walking outside, fell and injured his arm. Otherwise, she said, her family seemed to be OK.
Tehachapi resident Wendy Von Rueden was in Philip Marx Central Park for Independence Day festivities Thursday morning. She and her husband were standing under a tree when they both felt the earth shake.
Von Rueden said it felt like she was standing on a platform that was shaking, while she said her husband described it as a rolling quake. It seemed to last a long time, she said.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample, the Los Angeles Times reported.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
Very scary. Born and raised in Bako and never felt the rolling sensation like this one...
was it downgraded? everyone else sez it was in the 6's
