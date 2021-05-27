Earthquake recorded near Rosedale Thursday

A 3.1 earthquake was recorded near Rosedale on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It was reported at 7:19 a.m. about six miles south-southwest of Rosedale, according to the USGS website.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 109,830
Deaths: 1,385
Recovered Residents: 39,462
Number of Negative Tests: 393,243
Number of Pending Tests*: 226
Updated: 5/26/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.