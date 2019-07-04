That shaking sensation you just felt was not the combustible mix of hot dogs and watermelon.
An earthquake measuring 6.4 hit Searles Valley in San Bernardino County Thursday morning. A second earthquake measuring 4.2 hit the state's central section, east of Ridgecrest, at around 10:02 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fourth of July festivities were in full swing in neighborhoods across Bakersfield and Kern County at the time.
The earthquake occurred 30 miles from California City, 59 miles from Barstow, 63 miles from Tehachapi and 65 miles from Rosamond in the Searles Valley.
Christopher Brown, of Wasco was sitting in his car at a Starbucks drive-thru on Ming Avenue when his car started to shake.
"At first I thought, woah, is there something wrong with my car?" Brown said. "I know my engine is powerful, but this is just ridiculous."
He then realized that it wasn't his engine — it was in fact an earthquake, something that he had felt before, but about a decade ago.
In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby. An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles.
(1) comment
was it downgraded? everyone else sez it was in the 6's
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.