 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Early returns in BCSD race favor one incumbent, one challenger

Trustees for Areas 2 and 4, somewhat in the middle of the district's boundaries, were on the ballot.

Those returns indicated that in Area 2, currently represented by Pam Baugher, the incumbent was trailing Anthony Fuentes, who had 41.52 percent of the votes tallied, or 619 votes, compared to 32.80 percent for Judy Olsson and 25.69 percent for Baugher.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget