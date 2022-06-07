Early election results show assessor-recorder candidate Laura Avila leading

Assessor-recorder candidate Laura Avila pulled ahead of opponent Todd Reeves in early returns, with 265 precincts out of 569 reporting at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Avila, the current No. 2 in the office, had 60.45 percent of the votes, which prompted "complete excitement," she said during a phone interview. Reeves, a chief appraiser, garnered 39.55 percent of the votes and hopes for a "change in the numbers."
"We will just have to see," Reeves noted.
Avila expressed confidence and said these early results are a "pretty good representation of what's going to come through." She added she is confident and grateful for the voters of Kern County for putting faith in her to do the job.
Avila and Reeves ran on a platform to clear up inefficiencies within their office. Avila emphasized her leadership qualities — she oversees 87 people — which will help to modernize systems. Reeves claimed leadership in the Assessor-Recorder office prioritizes Kern County's needs rather than taxpayers. He vowed to bring back fiscal responsibility.
Avila, who is currently the assistant assessor-recorder, said she aimed to improve technology in the office. She has worked in this position for two years but has been with the office for 13 years. Reeves, a chief appraiser, mainly worked in the natural resource section of the assessor-recorder office. He has worked at the office for 26 years.
Both candidates vowed to fairly set taxes for everyone, including oil, gas and energy companies.
Jon Lifquist, the current assessor-recorder, is retiring. He assumed the office in 2014. Assessors determine property values, which helps to calculate property taxes. Recorders handle certificates of birth and death, marriage licenses and other legal documents.