Early challenger of McCarthy emerges in 20th District

With the 2024 election still distant, Democratic candidate John Burrows made an early start to his morning Thursday.

The 28-year-old Fresno native announced his candidacy for California 20th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, which is currently held by incumbent and newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

