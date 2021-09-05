Early ballot returns suggest strong local interest in recall election

Early ballot returns indicate strong local interest in the gubernatorial recall election. Statewide data shows more Democrats than Republicans have voted so far, but political insiders say it’s still too early to tell which way the electorate might lean.
“It’s going to be a close election,” said Pedro Ramirez, a field organizer with the Kern, Inyo and Mono Counties Central Labor Council. “At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to turnout on Election Day.”
Under California’s recall rules, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s challengers do not need to win a majority of the votes cast to win the election, presenting a unique opportunity for Republicans hoping to take control of the state’s highest office. If more than 50 percent of voters opt to recall Newsom, then the candidate with the highest number of votes will be elected governor even if that candidate earned less than 50 percent of the overall vote.
In a state with roughly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans, the Democratic Party hopes a large voter turnout will counteract what polls have indicated is greater enthusiasm among Republicans.
“Part of our concern is if people don’t go out and vote, whoever does vote is heard,” said Fabiola DeCaratachea, director of communications for the Dolores Huerta Foundation.
During the election the Dolores Huerta Foundation will attempt to reach 10,000 voters in Fresno and Kern counties as part of its participation in the Million Voters Project, a statewide effort to register large numbers of new voters.
“This is such an important election that we are facing right now,” activist Dolores Huerta said Friday at a get-out-the-vote rally in downtown Bakersfield. “We know that conservative, right-wing Republicans are trying to overturn a legitimate election of our governor.”
Early voting can provide an indication of the interest among the general public in this special election, which will take place outside of the normal election schedule.
As of Wednesday, the Kern County Elections Division had received 68,734 mail-in ballots, as compared with about 86,000 ballots returned at the same relative time during November’s presidential election.
But Wednesday's tally was far higher than the 45,000 mail-in ballots the Elections Division had received by about the same point leading up to the primary election last March. The numbers may be deceiving, however, as the division had not yet mailed ballots to all registered voters in advance of the primary as they have done for the general election and the recall.
“It’s more than you might expect for a special election,” said Mary Bedard, Kern County auditor-controller and county clerk. “There seems to be quite a lot of interest in this election.”
Moving forward, both political parties will attempt to reach those voters who are still up for grabs. Ramirez said people who vote early have already set their political opinions. Those who wait until the last day are more likely to be undecided.
“I do believe Election Day is going to be the decider,” he added. “There are a lot of folks that haven’t made up their minds.”