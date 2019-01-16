The Earl Warren Cup returns to Bakersfield High School tonight to test students’ government knowledge.
The free event will kick off at 7 p.m. at BHS’ Harvey Auditorium, 1241 G St. Thirty-two seniors from the school will be tasked with answering difficult questions in quiz form regarding the U.S. Constitution and other government-related matters.
The Bakersfield Californian will be live streaming the Earl Warren Cup on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Visit bakersfield.com to view the stream.
Celebrity guests have recorded questions that will be delivered to students at the event, which also features an opening production piece and other entertaining elements throughout.
The competition is held every few years in honor of BHS alumnus, former U.S. chief justice and former California governor Earl Warren.
