Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 69F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.