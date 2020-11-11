A local Eagle Scout project is putting hospital patients in more reliable contact with their loved ones and medical providers.
Fourteen-year-old Jeremy Hall, of Troup 99 in Boy Scouts of America's Tejon District, solicited donations of phone cables and wall chargers, accepting money as an alternative, then organized deliveries to three local hospitals.
“I am so impressed with Jeremy," said Carol Stiltner, chief nurse of Bakersfield Heart Hospital, a recipient of phone-charging equipment that spread news of Hall's accomplishment. She invited him to apply for work there in the future.
"His commitment to serving his community and his passion for helping people make him the perfect candidate for a Bakersfield Heart Hospital team member one day!” Stiltner stated in a news release.
The effort was a crowning achievement allowing him to attain the highest rank the Boy Scouts has to offer. It required Hall to organize a challenging task that was made more difficult by the pandemic, the Heart Hospital said in the release.
Unable to reach out and interact with people face to face, he had to find an engaging way of persuading people online to commit to helping others. He turned to social media, email, videos and even old-fashioned letters. Members of his church joined him in the project.
Some donated money, others sent lightly used cables or charger units. Hall took in the donations, spent the cash on new equipment and organized the whole inventory into receptacles bound for each of the hospitals.
The Heart Hospital viewed the work as an important contribution to the connection that sometimes gets severed between patients and the people they want to keep in touch with. Especially in a hospital, a dead battery becomes an almost humanitarian issue.
"The reason he chose this project was because he feels patients need their phones to contact important places/people about their conditions and contact their insurance companies," the hospital's news release states. "He also feels it’s important that they stay in touch with family and friends, so keeping their phone charged is critical."