Dustin's Diner continues cookie sales to help Bakersfield Homeless Center

Dustin’s Diner is once again raising money to support Kern County’s homeless population.
The Haggin Oaks neighborhood effort, which is in its 12th year, raises about $15,000 each year, according to Liz Howard, an organizer who also lives nearby. It was started in 1993 by two neighborhood boys, David and Dustin Kilpatrick, selling cookies and hot cocoa near their neighbors' Christmas lights display. While they've since moved from the area, the support and popularity of the effort have helped keep "the diner" in operation.
“We just wanted to keep the tradition going,” said Howard.
She and her neighbors will be out until Thursday this year, spreading Christmas cheer and selling cookies, cocoa and cider in support of the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The diner’s slogan is “Helping the homeless one cookie at a time.”
For the last 12 years or so, the effort has been continued by a neighborhood committee, which now works with the shelter’s kitchen to help prepare the food sold near the neighborhood’s Christmas lights.
The effort has raised more than a quarter-million dollars for the Bakersfield Homeless Center over the years, Howard added.
The “diner” is located near the home of supporters Kim and Scott Hamilton at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. in Bakersfield. The diner is open each night from 6 to 8 p.m.