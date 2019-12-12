Dustin's Diner, the popular neighborhood project that helps give back to those in need, will open its doors Friday, according to a news release.
The snack bar, located at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd, helps raise funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center each December. It's operated entirely by volunteers and all food is donated by local businesses and individuals. Every dollar raised goes directly to the homeless shelter, according to the release.
Dustin's Diner was started in 1993 by brothers Dustin and Daniel Kilpatrick who thought it would be fun to sell hot chocolate to families who would tour the neighborhood to view the outdoor Christmas decorations. Since its opening, Dustin's Diner has raised over $250,000, according to the release.
It will be open every night at 6 p.m. from Friday through Dec. 23.
