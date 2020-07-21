The Delano Union School District board of trustees adopted a plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with distance learning during its Monday meeting.
“Our highest priority is to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, families and staff,” said Superintendent Rosalina Rivera in a statement. “At the same time, we must continue with our core mission, which is to meet the educational needs of our students."
"As we enter the 2020-21 school year, we will build on our strengths and fully deploy our talents and resources to meet the needs of our students. We see clearly the challenges that are before us, and we are determined to have instructional models in place for our students that are characterized by excellence and equity,” she added.
Parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to reach out to the district and school sites with any questions, concerns or requests.
Information relating to the 2020-21 school year will be distributed to parents and guardians by mail. Additional information will be made available as necessary.
DUSD joins the Bakersfield City and Kern High school districts in opting to start the school year using a distance learning model.
