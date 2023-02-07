 Skip to main content
Durrett named executive director of Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation

Lou Ann Durrett

Lou Ann Durrett, who has been a Garces Memorial Leadership Team member since 2008, has been named executive director of the Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation, the BCEF announced Tuesday.

Durrett takes over for Cindy Meek, who retired from the position in September and has since joined its board of directors.

