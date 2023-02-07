Durrett named executive director of Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation

Lou Ann Durrett, who has been a Garces Memorial Leadership Team member since 2008, has been named executive director of the Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation, the BCEF announced Tuesday.
Durrett takes over for Cindy Meek, who retired from the position in September and has since joined its board of directors.
Durrett has been the Garces liaison to the foundation since 2018. During that time, she has worked with BCEF and its donors and has helped establish several new tuition assistance scholarships to help families with the cost of attending Garces Memorial High School.
She has been instrumental in streamlining the scholarship application and award process, revising annual statements for donor accounts, establishing a foundation website, completing a feasibility study on the school’s long-term future, and coordinating an annual outside audit.
The Bakersfield Catholic Education Foundation, formerly known as Garces Memorial High School Foundation Inc., is a nonprofit organization governed by an independent board of directors with all funds held locally for the benefit of Garces Memorial. The foundation was established in 1989 for the exclusive benefit of Garces.