During the pandemic, the role of hospital chaplains evolved

Almost overnight, the COVID-19 pandemic altered the job of the hospital chaplain.
"The situation changed, so we changed with it," said Tony Andrews, director of mission and spiritual care at Adventist Health Bakersfield and Tehachapi Valley.
"As a faith-based organization, we care about the whole person, not just the physical body," he said. "I like to say we take care of the soul."
But when COVID patients began pouring into hospitals, and isolation units were created to segregate patients who had tested positive, family members were often locked out, too.
And the isolation could be soul-crushing.
"They were limited to using electronic devices to communicate with the people they cared about," said Anthony Black-Eggleston, the regional manager of spiritual care for Mercy and Memorial hospitals.
And hospital chaplains often became the means to that end. They became advocates for intensive care units being equipped with iPads and other digital devices.
"We kind of had to invent it as we went along," Black-Eggleston said.
"Sometimes it meant holding a phone up to a patient's ear," he said. Or holding an iPad so family members could see the one they love. Even when a patient was intubated and unconscious, communication was everything.
"To be able to tell them that they love them," Black-Eggleston remembered. It was powerful, even when he didn't know for sure whether the patient could hear the words of love and compassion.
One of the last things to go is the hearing, he said. And he said he believes many of those words of love from family were heard and provided familial comfort.
"The biggest issue for patients and their families was the isolation, especially at the beginning when people were unsure about the dangers of COVID," said Adventist Health's Andrews.
When Adventist Health had COVID units, chaplains were still making regular rounds to those rooms and connecting families via iPads for FaceTime calls, and offering prayers.
Not surprisingly, the power of prayer is also held in high esteem by chaplains.
Many of them sat with patients in their final moments during the pandemic, held a hand or offered prayer, a duty families desperately wanted but sometimes didn't get.
"We were the in-between," Andrews said.
But chaplains are there for the staff as well as the patients, he said.
"There were times when I was just taking out the trash ... or I was answering the phones.
"Our role changed to ease the stress of the institution," he said.
Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Bakersfield, said maintaining a vital staff of chaplains is consistent with the hospital's mission statement to "transform the health experience of our communities by improving physical, mental and spiritual health ..."
"That sense of wholeness," Wolcott said, "our chaplains have been and will be deeply engaged in this care."
This holistic approach, he said, helps the hospital and every member of the staff work toward the well-being of each patient.
"It's not the broken arm in Room 323," he said. "It's a human being with emotional needs, spiritual needs and physical needs."
John King, another chaplain at Adventist Health Bakersfield, agreed. What happens to us physically, he said, affects us emotionally, spiritually and mentally.
"When you get a diagnosis, especially a serious one, you begin to grieve," King said. "And when you're grieving, it's hard to make good decisions."
Chaplains, he said, allow people the space to heal themselves, partly by making better decisions.
"We add very little to their voice," he said. On the contrary, he wants to help patients hear their own voices so they can learn what they need.
Other times, it can be as simple as human touch.
King recalled working a late shift. It was after 1 a.m. and he came across a woman in the ICU who was intubated. She couldn't talk, but she was clearly upset and fearful.
"I introduced myself," he recalled. "She reached out, and I held her hand."
That simple touch was enough in that moment to ease her agitation and fear. Later, she would agree to accept treatment she had previously rejected.
"In some ways, we had to reinvent how we minister," said Black-Eggleston.
Of course, witnessing the trauma of the pandemic behind hospital walls has an effect on front-line health care workers and other hospital staff. And chaplains are not immune, either.
"A lot of our energy went to support the staff," he said.
And each other.
These days, Black-Eggleston acknowledges a new worry. As COVID cases, including highly contagious variants, are on the rise in many areas of the country, health care workers and chaplains are seeing an increase in COVID-positive patients who had the chance to protect themselves and those around them by getting vaccinated — but chose not to.
And when they get sick, when they can't catch their breath, they want a cure.
But the cure was not getting it at all through prevention.
"Some illnesses are not preventable," he said. "But this one is preventable, easily preventable."
It's a choice, he said, that people can make.