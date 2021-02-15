It'd been years since residential developer Steve Hair built new apartments — and with good reason: They don't easily "pencil out," he said. But with interest rates low he gave it a shot.
Instead of filling out a 350-lot subdivision in south Bakersfield with only single-family homes, as he originally planned, the owner of Oriole Homes Inc. in Bakersfield set aside some of the property for duplex rentals.
That choice looks pretty smart right about now. The first 16 units of an eventual 88-unit complex near East Panama Lane and South Union Avenue are already spoken for, and demand for the rest seems to have outpaced Oriole's ability to produce them.
"We're getting applications for units that aren't even built yet," said Lorena Velasquez, a senior property manager with the company leasing up the project, Portfolio Property Management.
The duplex project's initial success speaks to Bakersfield's drum-tight market for rental housing. Vacancies are low, rents are rising and a notoriously difficult class of housing development makes a little more financial sense lately.
Oriole isn't new to rental housing; Hair said he has built nearly 5,000 residential units in his 42 years as a developer, and many of them are multifamily.
Affordability is always a challenge but he said he's able to meet it by picking the right subcontractors and materials while focusing on efficiency. He said financing's important as well: If interest rates were much higher the project would've been nothing but single-family homes.
But the key is Bakersfield's rental-housing shortage.
"Demand is very strong," Hair said. "There's very much a shortage of housing of all types."
The duplex project, called The Cove, will consist of 44 three-bedroom, two-bath units now renting for $1,495 per month, and 44 two-bedroom, two-bath units going for $1,375. Full build-out is expected by September.
Residents of the duplexes share a wall with their neighbor inside a gated community with yards, full garages, a dog park and other common areas. Each unit comes with a brand-new washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave and free internet.
Bakersfield multifamily housing specialist Marc Thurston, senior vice president at ASU Commercial, predicted The Cove will do well in light of the success of Oriole's single-family home development next door.
The duplexes should fill up quickly at those prices, he said by email, noting there's been no new multifamily residential construction in that part of town since 2007. But there's been a good amount of single-family construction, so "the introduction of multifamily properties is the logical next step."
"Clearly Steve has figured out the formula for building an affordable product that the consumers want," Thurston wrote.
Only one new apartment complex opened in Bakersfield last year, the 45-unit Masterpiece Parke Jenkins Road, ASU reported in its 2020 annual report. Vacancies dropped below 2 percent, an unheard-of level in the city, and rent increases averaged a little more than 9 percent year over year.
Velasquez, the senior property manager, said every time the company posts a vacancy it gets more than 20 calls per day. It has to take down the posting or the volume of applications will overwhelm her staff.
A lot of would-be tenants apply even before seeing the place because they know it's first-come, first-served and if they don't get their foot in the door they probably won't have a chance.
She said Oriole's investment should do well.
"It seems like … housing in our community is something that's needed right now," she said.