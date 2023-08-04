A DUI and driver's license checkpoint will be conducted by California Highway Patrol officers Friday evening.
Fort Tejon CHP officers will screen drivers at the checkpoint, placed in an unincorporated part of Kern County, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. Officers will also evaluate motorists' licenses, a news release said.
The location of the checkpoint wasn't disclosed, and a call to CHP wasn't immediately returned.
People who drive under the influence can be jailed, licenses suspended, insurance payments increased, and fines, fees, DUI classes or other expenses totaling more than $10,000 can accrue, CHP said.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.