A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on collision, leaving seven people injured.
Eduardo Blanco, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to CHP, Blanco was driving east on DiGiorgio Road near Cottonwood Road in a GMC Sierra when he crossed over the yellow center divider, crashing into a Dodge Charger carrying five people, head-on.
Three people in the Blanco's truck, including a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old, were treated for minor injuries. A 3-year-old in the Sierra also broke her arm and femur, CHP said, and was flown to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
Blanco also broke his femur, CHP said.
The driver of the Charger and a woman also broke their legs and suffered cuts to their faces, CHP said. A 9-month-old in the car suffered bleeding on the brain as well and was also flown to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.