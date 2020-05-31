California Highway Patrol responded to a two car collision on Thursday afternoon in Buttonwillow.
Eulogio Lopez Torres, 21, collided his 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with a 2008 Ford Escape while driving southbound on Lierly Avenue. The Escape, which was driving eastbound on Wood Street by Yvette Herrera, 21.
Herrera was pinned inside her vehicle and was soon rescued by the Kern County Fire Department and was transported by air to Kern Medical with major injuries.
Torres, who had two juvenile passengers in the car, fled the scene on foot but was quickly located by a Kern County Sheriff Officer. Torres was turned over to CHP and was arrested for felony DUI, felony hit and run and driving while unlicensed.
