A DUI and driver's license checkpoint will be held between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday night at undisclosed location in the city, Bakersfield Police Department has announced.
In a news release, BPD said DUI collisions have claimed 26 lives and resulted in 487 injury crashes harming 682 people in the past three years.
Drug-impaired driving — which includes illegal narcotics but also prescription drugs, marijuana and some over-the counter medications — accounts for a growing number of DUI crashes, BPD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.