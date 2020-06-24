The Bakersfield Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver's license checkpoint from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday at an undisclosed location within city limits, the agency announced.
Officers will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and will check drivers for proper licensing.
BPD reminds the public that drugs which may impair driving include not only illegal narcotics but many prescription drugs, marijuana and even some over-the-counter medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.