DUI checkpoint leads to variety of arrests

A Bakersfield Police Department DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Wednesday night in the 8600 block of Ming Avenue led to a variety of arrests.
A total of 1,272 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint from 6 to 11:45 p.m.
Here are the results: One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Two people were arrested on outstanding felony warrants. One person was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. Eleven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed. Seven drivers were cited for driving driving with suspended licenses. Eighteen vehicles were seized; 14 of those were impounded and four were released to licensed drivers.
Funding for the checkpoint comes to BPD through a grant form the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.