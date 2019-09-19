DSA Kern County is raising money to buy Pride tickets for anyone who can't afford to go otherwise, especially for youth and young adults who might not be able to afford a ticket or can't ask family members for money.
Community members can contribute in two ways. On Sept. 25, those interested can head to the nightclub Casablanca and buy a drink. Twenty percent of drink proceeds from 10 p.m. to midnight will go toward the free tickets fund.
Another way to contribute is by donating to DSA Kern County's GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/pride-fundraiser-dsa-kern-county. As of Thursday, $230 of its $400 goal has been raised.
Bakersfield Pride will take place Oct. 12. Tickets cost $10.
