Kaiser Permanente is partnering with the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies to help people recycle their unwanted or expired household items along with unused prescription drugs.
A drug take back and recycling event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kaiser Permanente located at 3501 Stockdale Highway.
Volunteers will be on hand to assist in unloading items from vehicles.
Items that will be accepted include expired or unused medications, shredding, clothing, gently used furniture, eyeglasses, hearing aids, walkers, scooters, wheelchairs and bath transfer benches.
