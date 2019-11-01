With daylight savings time starting Sunday the California Highway Patrol, Office of Traffic Safety, and the California Department of Transportation want to remind people of the dangers of driving while being tired by promoting Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, according to a press release.
The prevention week will take place from Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, according to the release.
“Drowsy drivers put themselves and others at risk through a slower reaction time and the inability to pay attention,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “A sleepy driver can be just as impaired or dangerous as one under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
In the last three years, data from the CHP's Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System showed an average of close to 7,000 accidents involving sleepy or fatigued drivers. Those collisions resulted in the deaths of 167 people in California between 2016 through 2018, according to the release.
Caltrans wants to encourage motorists to take advantage of the more than 80 safety roadside rest areas there are throughout the state. To find a rest area or to check traffic visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
