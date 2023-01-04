Drought watchers 'guardedly optimistic' as rain and snow levels soar

Those who watch snow and water levels in the Kern River watershed have been burned before.
In fact, precipitation levels in December 2021 were quite encouraging, leading to some cautious excitement — until Mother Nature turned off the tap in January and February of last year.
This season's pattern began to look all too familiar last month as water watchers again saw a wet and wild December. Only this time, the rain and snow continued unabated into January.
"I am guardedly optimistic that we will continue to receive precipitation and have a much better year than last year," said Kern River Water Master Mark Mulkay, who acts as the liaison between water rights holders and the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates water releases from Isabella Lake.
"You need to remember that if it turns off dry in the middle of January," he said of the weather, "we will lose snow content every day and the percentage of water available will go down over time."
Indeed, officials at the state level were also walking that fine line between optimism and worry on Tuesday when officials with the California Department of Water Resources estimated the statewide snowpack at 174 percent of average for this time of year.
They don't count their raindrops before they've fallen — and neither does Mulkay.
"We had a very good December that was well above average," he said.
"Currently the precipitation in our area is at 158 percent of normal to date which works out to about 50 percent of April 1st numbers, Mulkay said. "The storms expected over the next 10 days should add to these numbers significantly."
The April 1 date is important as water watchers use it to mark the end of California's annual rainy season.
California Water Service Co. spokeswoman Yvonne Kingman spoke with Ken Jenkins, the company's water resource sustainability officer, before responding to The Californian via email.
"We're certainly seeing impacts from the storms bringing high flow rates to the Kern River," Kingman said.
Above Kernville, the north fork of the Kern River has been raging as streams feeding the river have become swollen with precipitation.
This week, the river's inflow into Isabella Lake reached more than 1,000 cubic feet per second, while the outflow being released downriver toward Bakersfield was less than 150 cfs on Tuesday.
It's no wonder the lake is rising past 56,000 acre feet. It's a significant improvement over the fall, but only about 39 percent of average for this time of year.
Or as Kingman put it, "an improvement from a low starting point."
They are definitely pleased by the increased precipitation so far, and the projection for January is for it to be cooler and wetter, which is more good news, Kingman said.
"We'd like to see the pattern continue, of course, but if it then turns drier for the rest of the winter, that obviously won't pull us out of the drought," she said.
So they will remain cautious and will plan — and be prepared — for a drier year, unless Mother Nature proves otherwise.
With nearly a thousand miles of water mains in the local Cal Water system alone, and as much as 15 million gallons stored in huge tanks, the water service company remains confident that area residents don’t have to worry about having a reliable supply of safe, clean water each time they turn on the tap.
Nevertheless, they are continuing to encourage customers that it's still important to conserve water.
"One important way to save amid the storms," Kingman said, "is to be sure residents and businesses turn off their irrigation systems during and for at least 48 hours after rainfall."