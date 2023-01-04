 Skip to main content
Drought watchers 'guardedly optimistic' as rain and snow levels soar

California Drought Storm Survey

In this photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources, forecasting chief Sean de Guzman, second from right, and engineers work the measurement phase of the first media snow survey of the season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The snowpack in California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials announced Tuesday, offering hope that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and flows into reservoirs that provide water for drinking and farming.

 Kenneth James - hogp, California Department of Water Resources

Those who watch snow and water levels in the Kern River watershed have been burned before.

In fact, precipitation levels in December 2021 were quite encouraging, leading to some cautious excitement — until Mother Nature turned off the tap in January and February of last year.

