The Kern County Special Waste Facility accepts residential hazardous waste.

 Kern County Public Works

The Kern County Public Works Department is encouraging residents to dispose of household hazardous waste the safe way with collection events scheduled in December.

A one-day free collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Residential hazardous waste can always be dropped off at the following permanent Special Waste Facilities:

• Metro-Bakersfield SWF, located at 4951 Standard St., is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mojave SWF, located at 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday every other month, from 9 a.m. to noon (January, March, May, July, September and November).

• Ridgecrest SWF, located at 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public is reminded to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container. Make sure containers are sealed, do not mix materials and keep them away from passengers.

Learn more at kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/.