The Kern County Public Works Department is encouraging residents to dispose of household hazardous waste the safe way with collection events scheduled in December.
A one-day free collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Residential hazardous waste can always be dropped off at the following permanent Special Waste Facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF, located at 4951 Standard St., is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF, located at 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday every other month, from 9 a.m. to noon (January, March, May, July, September and November).
• Ridgecrest SWF, located at 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public is reminded to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container. Make sure containers are sealed, do not mix materials and keep them away from passengers.
Learn more at kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste/.