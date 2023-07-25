The public can drop off residential household hazardous waste — but not commercial or business waste — at free one-day collection events scheduled by Kern County Public Works in August.
They are, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
• Aug. 4 and 5 at Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
• Aug. 12 at Shafter-Wasco Recycling & Sanitary Landfill, 17621 Scofield Ave.
• Aug. 19 at Kern Valley Transfer Station, 6092 Wulstein Ave.
Additionally, the following permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities are available:
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday at Metro Bakersfield SWF, 4951 Standard St.
• 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of every other month (September, November) at Mojave SWF, 17035 Finnin St., building 2; and
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month at Ridgecrest SWF at 3301 W. Bowman Road.
The public is reminded to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than five gallons in a single container; to make sure containers aren't leaking and are labeled; to not mix materials; and to keep materials away from passengers.
